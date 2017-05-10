Singers, Swing Shift join forces

Salt Spring Singers and Swing Shift — what a combination! Add special guest Bill Henderson and you have the community event of the season.

Swingin’ Into Spring is a collaboration not to be missed, and months of planning and rehearsal have gone into a program of music from the ‘30s to the ‘80s with some Canadian content. Concert-goers will hear both the band and the choir individually, the band with Henderson, the band and choir together and, of course, Henderson, Swing Shift and Salt Spring Singers together.

Concert dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11, 12 and 13.

With the big band sound of Swingin’ Into Spring a big venue was needed and the welcoming Fulford Hall fits the bill as the concert venue.

Tickets are available at ArtSpring and the door, which opens at 7 p.m.