Stagecoach opens lively Jungle Book

Islanders are invited to join Stagecoach Theatre School’s jungle beat this weekend for some great entertainment at its year-end production featuring Jungle Book.

Performances running Friday to Sunday, April 28 to 30 will give the community an opportunity to see what all the ages and class groups have accomplished over the school year, with a musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s famous stories capping off the program.

Audiences will meet the new Movement for Actors group taught by Veronica McKee. This group of young students will perform their own work and then transform into the monkeys for Jungle Book later on.

The audience will then get to giggle with the intermediate kids and their originality, and guffaw with the improv class, both taught by Kate Nash. Some of the students are seasoned performers by now and really know how to entertain.

Intermission provides time to eat treats and buy wonders from the silent auction in ArtSpring’s lobby. This important event helps Stagecoach fill the coffers for its Rising Star grants, which support families who need financial help to take classes.

Once back in the theatre, the audience can sit back and prepare to be mesmerized by the school’s version of Jungle Book. Stagecoach is thrilled to have Maggie O’Scalleigh once again co-teaching with Adina Hildebrandt, bringing her musical magic back to the ArtSpring stage.

Specially adapted for Salt Spring kids, Jungle Book weaves a story about family and friendship and what makes great leadership. It asks the questions of how humans choose leaders and whether they choose out of fear or compassion and wisdom.

Shows run at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.