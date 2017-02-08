Swing Shift Valentine’s Dance

Swing Shift, Salt Spring’s community big band, celebrates Valentine’s Day in style with a swinging, rocking and crooning dance event at Fulford Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Dancers are in for a treat with amazing guest vocalists Tara MacLean, Daniel Hunter and Caroni Young, and a swinging program that’s bound to please everyone.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with music and dancing beginning at 8 p.m. The band will play until 11 p.m. and a licensed bar and delicious snacks will help refuel the dancers.

There will be plenty of room to cut a rug at the decorated and spacious Fulford Hall with tables and chairs provided so dancers can eat, drink, relax and listen.

“Swing Shift will once again bring to life the music of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Ary Barrosso, Hoagy Carmichael, George Gershwin, Benny Goodman, Harry James, Chicago, Stevie Wonder and even a little Bruno Mars,” describes the press release.

“This will be the best Valentine’s deal on Salt Spring, whether you love to dance or just want to enjoy the sound of great big band music while having drinks with friends.”

Tickets are available at Mondo Trading or the Rainbow Road Pool.