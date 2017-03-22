Browse: Home / Entertainment / Butterfield sings at ArtSpring

Butterfield sings at ArtSpring

By on March 22, 2017

Tenor Benjamin Butterfield, who will perform at ArtSpring on Monday, March 27.
On Monday, March 27, ArtSpring hosts Benjamin Butterfield, a classical tenor who has toured internationally and now heads the voice program at UVic’s School of Music.

Butterfield, who has been described as “clarion-voiced,” will perform with the accompaniment of Sarah Hagen, a Victoria-based classical pianist. Hagen and Butterfield perform at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.

ArtSpring also hosts Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Dave Gunning on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., with a bar open in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.

