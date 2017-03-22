Butterfield sings at ArtSpring

On Monday, March 27, ArtSpring hosts Benjamin Butterfield, a classical tenor who has toured internationally and now heads the voice program at UVic’s School of Music.

Butterfield, who has been described as “clarion-voiced,” will perform with the accompaniment of Sarah Hagen, a Victoria-based classical pianist. Hagen and Butterfield perform at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.

ArtSpring also hosts Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Dave Gunning on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., with a bar open in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.