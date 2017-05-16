Top jazz trio performs

The musical legacy of Oscar Peterson and Ray Brown will be celebrated on Salt Spring this Saturday, May 20 with special guest pianist Larry Fuller.

Fuller is a world-class pianist from New York City who has performed with Jeff Hamilton, Ray Brown, Harry “Sweets” Edison, Stanley Turrentine, Phil Woods, Clark Terry, Herb Ellis and many other great musicians.

He will perform with acclaimed American bassist John Lee and drummer Kelby MacNayr from Victoria as part of MacNayr’s Art of the Trio series. For this concert the musicians will draw on some of the great repertoire from legendary trios as well as their own new take on the classic trio format.

Saturday’s concert is at Salt Spring United Church beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door for general admission, but $5 for students and $10 for low-income people.