Weather watchers share data

Canadians’ all-consuming obsession with the weather gets even more fraught during extreme events such as the West Coast’s unusually snowy December this year.

Purchase of a personal digital weather station that can measure and collect data on temperature, wind and rain is one way to indulge the obsession and improve the overall understanding of climate at the same time. Many devices connect to websites that provide continual updates to the interested public.

Bob Lynch, who keeps a station at his home on Booth Bay, is one of the island’s more experienced weather watchers.

Since 2001, NOAA observations and data from its Citizen Weather Observer program checked for reliability and accuracy have been made available to the public under MADIS — the Meteorological Assimilation Data Ingest System. Lynch’s home weather station has supplied information to the system for years, first using his HAM “call sign,” though now the station has its own MADIS ID tag. “The latest thing is anybody can do it. They can go get a weather station and connect to the internet,” Lynch said.