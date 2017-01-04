Dance Temple expands

The Dance Temple collective is celebrating more than half a decade in operation with two new offerings to begin this month.

“With over six years up and running, Dance Temple has become a sanctuary for people of all ages and walks of life to move and groove through their joys and sorrows, in a non-verbal, intoxicant- and pressure-free environment,” a press release explains.

Dance Temple will build on that success by expanding to include two new offerings beginning in January. Dance Temple 55+ will take place Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Salt Spring Wellness Centre beginning Jan. 5. It was created for dancers 55 and up, as well as those who want a gentler, shorter dance experience.

As a trial for the month of January starting Jan. 9 at Beaver Point Hall, the collective will also offer Monday evenings of dance and sharing. The session will begin at 7 p.m. and feature an hour or so of dance followed by a sharing circle/forum practice for the community to gather and get to know each other more deeply.

Visit www.dancetemplesaltspring.com for more information on new and regular offerings and special events, or contact dancetemplelove@gmail.com or Naomi Jason at 250-653-9498.