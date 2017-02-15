Raffle prizes grow

The Thimble Farms Rainwater Storage Fund Fundraiser has been flooded with raffle prizes since it was launched a few weeks ago.

A Japanese maple tree, dinner for two at Hastings House, a luncheon with Elizabeth May, $100 Country Grocer certificates and all kinds of artwork have been added to the list. Tickets are available at the Green store in Ganges.

An ad hoc group of community members initiated the fundraiser to help expand rainwater harvesting options for the Salt Spring nursery that has a 45-year history on the island. Additional water-storage capacity is needed because the North Salt Spring Waterworks District has stated it cannot guarantee providing a water permit — which would allow the nursery to water for more than one hour every other day under stage-4 restrictions — if drought conditions arise.

People who bought tickets early on when there were only a few prizes are eligible to win all of the available prizes. A March 4 draw party takes place at the Green store.

“The whole community is embracing this,” said Sharon Bywater, one of the organizers. “Anybody can have a bake sale. Anybody can sell tickets. We planted the seed and it germinated and is growing.”

An online GoFundMe campaign has been set up, and donations can also be made via Island Savings trust account #2555746.