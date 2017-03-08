Tools to aid youth anxiety offered

For parents whose children are struggling with anxiety, a Wednesday, March 22 information session will provide some welcome help and insights.

Dr. Kristin Buhr is a registered psychologist and director at the North Shore Stress and Anxiety Clinic who specializes in the assessment and treatment of anxiety and mood difficulties in adolescents and adults.

Buhr will help attendees develop a better understanding of anxiety and anxiety problems in children and youth.

Food and beverages will be provided. Limited child-minding is also available. People must register via eventbrite.

Questions can be directed to Justine at jthomson@divisionsbc.ca.