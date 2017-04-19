Earth Day party at park

Salt Spring’s Earth Day Festival keeps on growing, with more activities than ever before planned for this Sunday, April 23.

The free all-ages event runs in Centennial Park. It begins with sun salutations at 7 a.m., a water blessing at 11 a.m., and then non-stop activities from 12 to 5 p.m.

Music, performances, storytelling, vendors, food, education, art and fun activities for kids are all part of the afternoon. Wildcrafting with Wisdom of the Earth, fort building with Green City Builders and demos that include a battery-powered lawn-cutting “automower” from Mid Isle Marine are also on tap.

The Second Annual Earth Hero Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Awards will acknowledge local individuals working to care for the Earth and the community through local, regional, national or international initiatives.

Scheduled events are:

• 7 a.m. Morning yoga sun salutations at the gazebo with Celeste

• 11 a.m. Water blessing at the gazebo

• 12 p.m. Tsawout Nation Children’s Choir

• 1 to 3 p.m. Community Knit-Out

• 1:30 p.m. Susan Cogan performs

• 2 p.m. Earth Hero Awards Presentation

• 3:30 p.m. Yael Wand performs

• 4 p.m. Zumba

• 4:45 p.m. Orca Soundings performance with costumes and sounds