Film fest arrives

A program packed with engaging, thought-provoking documentary films, a bevy of obliging filmmakers in attendance, ready to mingle and talk about their work, not to mention eye-appealing displays of delicious, locally made food to sample . . . these are the signature hallmarks of Salt Spring’s annual film festival.

Opening on Friday night — Gala Night — at Gulf Islands Secondary School with Spirit Unforgettable, the poignant story of how legendary Celtic rock band Spirit of the West came to terms with game-changing news about their charismatic front man, John Mann, the 18th annual film festival continues throughout the weekend.

Festival program guides are available at select island locations, including ArtSpring, the library, Country Grocer — the event’s presenting sponsor — and Salt Spring Books. The guide can also be downloaded from the festival website at www.saltspringfilmfestival.com. All other details, including pass costs, are also on the website.