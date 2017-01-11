Foundation embarks on Vital Signs project

Think you know Salt Spring? Ever wondered what makes this island of 10,000 very different souls tick? What it’s got, and what it needs? Have you thought about the issues that most concern islanders? Are we happy? Miserable? Or are we just muddling along?

Over the coming months the Salt Spring Island Foundation, the charity that helps local charities, will endeavour to answer many of these questions through an ambitious project called Vital Signs®, an initiative that has been undertaken by many community foundations across Canada. Launched to coincide with Canada’s 150th anniversary, Salt Spring’s Vital Signs report will be published in October 2017 and will present a unique snapshot of the island and the people who live here.

For more information, visit the foundation website, ssifoundation.ca., or call 250-537-8305.