GISS storms robotics world

An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April.

The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics team intend to work tirelessly after school and on days off to develop a strategy and the mechanical aptitude to help them stand out from a massive field of competitors at the FIRST Steamworks Robotics Competition.

“We are team number 6,406,” said Rachel FitzZaland, a teacher who oversees the program.

Team GISS’ robot will need to work cooperatively alongside robots from two randomly selected teams to collect, transport and deposit items set out in a gaming arena before hoisting itself up a rope and boarding an airship.

The CyberScorpions have already raised $17,000 to fund the project and their upcoming trip to compete in Alberta, but they still need roughly $5,000 to reach their goal.

“It’s a very expensive competition,” FitzZaland added. “We are basically building everything from scratch.”

Contributors can donate to the group by getting in touch with FitzZaland at rfitzzaland@sd64.bc.ca or calling her at the school at 250-537-9944.