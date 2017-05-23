Playbox opens at SSE

Families using the fields and playground equipment at Salt Spring Elementary School now have a treasure trove of play items to enhance the experience, with the launch of a Live 5-2-1-0 Playbox on site last Tuesday.

Inside the colourful wooden box, parents will find lots of different items such as balls, frisbees, bean bags and games they can use with their kids on the school grounds.

The city of Abbotsford first introduced the concept in October 2014, and since then the innovative idea for improving the health of community environments has spread widely throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. Salt Spring public health nurse Jenny Redpath, who is also a member of the Parent Advisory Council at SSE, heard about the playbox program through her work and introduced it to the parent group, which has enthusiastically signed on.

“Knowing the playground at Salt Spring Elementary is really well-used by all members of the community, we thought it would be a good location for something that could be used by all families,” Redpath explained.

The Live 5-2-1-0 Playbox program initiative is supported by SCOPE: Sustainable Childhood Obesity Prevention through Community Engagement, a program started by BC Children’s Hospital in partnership with local communities. SCOPE was founded in response to an alarming trend in which one in three Canadian children today is overweight or obese.

“As a result, for the first time in history, the current generation of children may live shorter lives than their parents. Up until now, treatments haven’t worked. It is important that together we prevent this from happening,” SCOPE’s website explains.

Families can also access playboxes in other communities they may be visiting, with nearby locations in Duncan, Chemainus and Nanaimo. Check the website at live5210.ca for a map and more details.