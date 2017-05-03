Ruckle Farm day returns

Ruckle Heritage Farm Day is a long-standing educational family day for the community and visitors alike.

Scheduled for Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this event displays heritage farming and crafts side-by-side with nature in the beautiful Ruckle Farm’s setting. As few free family events remain, this day has proven in the past to bring out a large crowd to experience the beauty of this magnificent park, made particularly unique and special with the “oldest operating family farm in B.C.” tucked right into the middle.

The day is geared toward children and educational farm-related themes, for free family fun. This event invites participation on every level, be it volunteering, attending or taking part in the day’s many hands-on activities. Previous years’ events were accomplished thanks to over 100 volunteers giving their time. With 2016’s farm day being cancelled, we hope to see everyone back again for another great day of fun at the farm.

For more info, email Marjorie Lane at rucklefarm@shaw.ca.