‘She-shed’ a great project

You know you’ve got something interesting in your yard when cars stop and people get out to ask if they can take a closer look.

That’s happened a few times to Shelley Armstrong-Plaunt and her husband Myles Plaunt, thanks to their charming home-built dining pavilion. That’s what they call the little blue shed in their garden, which has become a favourite place to enjoy summer dining.

“It started with windows,” said Shelley.

With the idea of building a greenhouse, she began collecting character windows two years ago, including one brought from the Yukon and one bought in Chemainus. She also made good use of the scrap window pile at Gulf Island Glass.

“I like multi-paned windows,” she said.

Then she browsed Country Living magazine’s online database, finding ideas offering “she-shed inspiration,” a she-shed being a garden retreat that’s the female equivalent of the man-cave. Many of the sheds viewed by Shelley incorporated used windows and became places to create art, host dinners or have a glass of wine. One shed used 139 salvaged windows.

The Plaunt dining pavilion began to take shape.