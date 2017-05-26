A tale of two Seans

Like any profession where colleagues must regularly dive into a pressure cooker together and emerge in a somewhat sane state, bonding between newspaper people is inevitable.

Former Driftwood editor Susan Lundy and I used to joke about our “one brain” function that assured a smooth flow of copy from writers through me to her as she laid out the newspaper’s pages each week. And I always feel a thread of kinship with anyone I worked with for a substantial period of time here at the Driftwood.

That’s one reason it’s hard to say goodbye to reporter Sean McIntyre after 12 years. The Driftwood was Sean’s first full-time newspaper stint after graduating from journalism school at Concordia. He and his partner Natsuko had been living in Vancouver and were willing to give the Gulf Islands lifestyle a spin.

Like most newbies, Sean was up for anything. He took the Vesuvius Beach Polar Bear plunge, went to Malawi on a Jack Webster Foundation scholarship program for young journalists, braved the Galiano forest fire of 2006 and cheerfully interviewed Salt Spring’s weirdest and most wonderful denizens. He even donned a Lady Minto Hospital Auxiliary pink smock to get an authentic idea about what it’s like to be a Thrift Shop volunteer. He won fistfuls of B.C. and national awards for his reporting and writing.

It wouldn’t be a normal intense workplace if he didn’t make me want to choke him on occasion, but Sean’s measured approach, insights, consideration, sense of humour and journalistic skills more than made up for anything negative.

Elizabeth Nolan and I have been putting out the Driftwood and other publications without Sean since mid-January when he took a leave of absence. With extra help from stellar contributors like Pat Burkette and Dawn Hage, photographer Jen MacLellan and a few other folks, we were able to fill the gaping spaces each week.

But the situation was not sustainable, and when we learned Sean McIntyre was not returning to the Driftwood (although he is remaining on the island — visit him at Vesuvius Cafe/Store), the dreaded hiring process loomed.

I swear this wasn’t planned, but we have hired another recent journalism program graduate whose name is Sean. Sean Hitrec has an honours B.A. in cultural anthropology from Simon Fraser University, took a few years off from school after that, developed his photography skills and earned his journalism certificate from Langara in April. His internship was with the CBC’s Early Edition program.

We’re calling him “New Sean” for now, but the “new” will drop away soon enough, I’m sure. We really like him and know you will too.

One more thing: If you have a place for him to live, contact him at hitrec@gmail.com or through the Driftwood office as of Thursday, June 1st. He will be at our Bike to Work Week Celebration Station from 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, so drop by to say hello, even if you’re not riding a bike or don’t have a lead on accommodation.

