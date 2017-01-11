Fire department dissolution deemed ‘not impossible’

Whether or not the Salt Spring Fire Protection District should continue or be dissolved could resume as a topic of discussion with the nomination period for five new trustees closing this Friday and an election set for Feb. 11

A spokesperson from the Office of the Fire Commissioner has confirmed that dissolution of a community fire department in British Columbia might be unprecedented but certainly isn’t impossible.

“Yes, fire suppression is a voluntary service provided by local governments,” a senior public affairs officer with Emergency Management BC said when asked if it’s possible for a community of 10,000 residents to have no fire department.

That being said, however, the spokesperson said he’s unaware of any similar situation occurring in the past.