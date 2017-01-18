Life rings for beaches

Swimmers at four popular lakeside beaches will have extra safety equipment on hand next summer thanks to a partnership between the Salt Spring Lions and the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission.

PARC decided in September to explore the idea of bringing life rings to lakes where it has a licence of occupation with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, following the accidental drowning of two men at Weston Lake last summer. The Lions Club has since agreed to donate $6,000 in order to purchase and install four rings at public access beaches at St. Mary, Cusheon, Blackburn and Stowel lakes. PARC will fund inspections and maintenance through its operations budget and will pay for the rings’ eventual replacement.

A private effort has already brought a life ring to Weston Lake, where the Capital Regional District does not have a licence.