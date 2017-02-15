Williams appointed to Trust Fund Board

Salt Spring resident Robin A. Williams has been appointed to the Islands Trust Fund Board by the provincial government.

Williams is currently chair of the Salt Spring Transportation Commission, co-chair of the Lady Minto Hospital Auxiliary building committee and serves on the Ganges Harbour Walk Steering Committee, dedicated to rebuilding the old Ganges boardwalk and adjacent Peck’s Cove Park.

“I am most pleased to be selected as a government of B.C. appointee to the Islands Trust Fund Board,” he said. “It will be a most interesting challenge to work on issues affecting not only Salt Spring Island but many of the other some 450 islands within the Islands Trust region.”

Williams was last year asked by the province to submit a basic application for a variety of potential positions.

Williams will join trustees Tony Law (Hornby Island, and current TFB chair), Susan Morrison (Lasqueti) and Kate-Louise Stamford (Gambier), and provincial appointees Ron Bertrand (North Pender) and Hoops Harrison (Saturna).