Park master plan approved

Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission members approved a long-term master plan for Centennial Park on Monday night, with a new washroom facility and preliminary site work getting top priority.

With the final plan addressing community concerns, such as the fate of some mature trees and phasing of some improvements, commission member Brian Webster made the motion to approve the plan, saying his concerns about the initial concept had been alleviated after more work was done by staff and consultants.

“I’m not hesitant about standing up and saying it’s a good plan,” said Webster.

He said it strikes a balance in terms of preserving trees and improving the park for everyone.

Initial work will include a site-wide topographical survey, drainage plan and related activities, and design of the new washrooms, drinking fountain and bike parking area.

Demolition of the existing washroom facility and construction of the new one is scheduled to begin this fall.