Missing man sought on Salt Spring

Salt Spring RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. in the area of Suneagle Drive.

Andrew Norman Demarsch, 36, is described as a caucasian man, 6’3″, 186 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators are seeking information from BC Ferries passengers departing Salt Spring Island from any terminal on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (March 15-17). It is believed that Andrew would have boarded as a foot passenger, if he left Salt Spring Island via BC Ferries.

Salt Spring RCMP currently have support from RCMP West Coast Marine Section, RCMP Air Services, Royal Marine Search and Rescue, Coast Guard Canada, and Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue.

“All available resources for land, air and water based searches are engaged and currently supporting local officers in their search for Andrew Demarsh,” states Cpl. Darren Lagan with the Salt Spring Island RCMP. “Anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts, or his movements over the last three days is asked to call us at 250-537-5555.”