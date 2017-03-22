Eagle arrives in B.C.

The BC Ferries vessel Salish Eagle arrived in B.C. Monday after travelling 10,440 nautical miles from the Remontowa Shipbuilding yard in Gdansk, Poland.

The 38-day journey puts the new vessel one step closer to service in the Gulf Islands, which is scheduled to begin at the end of June, according to a BC Ferries press release.

“We are proud to welcome Salish Eagle, our second natural gas-fuelled ship, home to B.C. and into our fleet,” said Mark Wilson, BC Ferries’ vice president of engineering. “The Salish Class are well built vessels that will help reduce our environmental footprint and our operating costs.”

The Eagle docked at Ogden Point in Victoria and was due to proceed to BC Ferries’ refit facility in Richmond Tuesday to prepare for operational service.

BC Ferries said the vessel will move to the Tsawwassen terminal in mid-April for crew training and familiarization, and to continue readying the ship for regular operation.

The Eagle’s sister ship, the Salish Orca, starts service on the Comox – Powell River route late next month. Salish Raven, the third Salish Class vessel, will depart Poland for B.C. in April.