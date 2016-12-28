Fire damages Beaver Point home

Salt Spring Island Fire-Rescue crews had a busy afternoon and evening on Boxing Day, with a house fire followed in short order by three vehicle accidents.

Crews were called to the structure fire in the 1200 block of Beaver Point Road Monday at 3:42 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and stop its spread to the other rooms of the house. The house received smoke damage throughout but minimal water damage, said Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George, who was incident commander at the scene.

“A rapid attack kept fire and water damage to a minimum due to an aggressive interior attack and overhaul operations,” George reported.