All-candidates meeting set for Thursday

The Salt Spring Forum has partnered with Gulf Islands Secondary School to sponsor a provincial all-candidates meeting on Salt Spring this Thursday, April 27.
The public is encouraged to attend this meeting, as are GISS students, many of whom are taking a leadership role in organizing the event.
“This a great opportunity to find out where local party candidates stand on important election issues,” the forum states.
Gary Holman of the NDP, Green candidate Adam Olsen and BC Liberal candidate Stephen P. Roberts have all confirmed their attendance. The three men last faced off in the 2013 election, which ended with Holman winning “the closest three-way election in modern B.C. history.” He received just 379 votes more than third-place finisher Olsen.
Independent candidate Jordan Templeman has not confirmed he will attend.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions during the main event. The candidates will also have an informal meet and greet both before and after the debate, from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. and then again from 4 to 4:30.
Community members who are unable to attend will be able to view a video recording of the meeting at saltspringforum.ca in the days following the debate.
The official election date is May 9. See voter registration cards for polling stations. Advance polls are available Wednesday, May 3 to Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Spring Elementary School.