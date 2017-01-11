Cold fuels chimney fires

Unusually cold weather and greater reliance on wood heat resulted in multiple calls for Salt Spring Fire-Rescue during the first week of 2017.

The department responded to three separate chimney fires in a single week beginning Monday, Jan. 2, among 30 calls for service.

“Make sure if you are using a wood stove to ensure the chimney is clean and in good working order,” advised Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George.

Firefighters were also called to a structure fire on Sky Valley Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. George said the fire started outside on the porch. The owner of the house was not home at the time of the fire.

“The downstairs occupant was alerted to the fire by smoke in the lower suite. With aid from her neighbour they began suppression efforts with a garden hose until fire crews arrived,” the fire chief reported.