Composting educator offers advice on kitchen scraps

As the Capital Regional District’s ban on food waste at Hartland Landfill approaches its second anniversary, some individuals and community organizations in the region are still coming to grips with how to deal with the diverted materials.

The kitchen scraps ban was a major topic of interest at a CRD-sponsored waste information session that took place on Salt Spring in November. According to a summary of proceedings provided by the island’s CRD director Wayne McIntyre, “Participants identified a desire for more education, including presentations in local schools, curriculum information, ads in the Driftwood, promotion of onsite digesters and outreach displays at local stores.”

As a result, CRD staff will undertake to provide more education about kitchen scraps on the island in 2017, including several sessions with Marika Smith, executive director of Victoria’s Compost Education Centre.

More information on the Compost Education Centre information can be found at www.compost.ca, and information on the kitchen scraps strategy is at www.crd.bc.ca.