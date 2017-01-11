Copper Kettle plugs housing project

Cherie Geauvreau feels the time is right to finally make a much-needed community housing initiative a reality on the island.

An unprecedented need among Salt Spring’s homeless population, the convergence of several community groups and the availability of land near Ganges, she said, have placed her Copper Kettle Community Partnership closer than ever to building a multi-unit, supported-housing project and permaculture farm for islanders in need.

“I just think it’s going to happen and so does everybody else,”Geauvreau said. “It’s been worth the effort because now we have the opportunity to prove to the world that it can be done with community partnerships.”

“Everyone we talk to is really excited about the whole idea.”

To generate momentum for the project, Geauvreau and her team of volunteers will host a town hall and potluck event on Sunday afternoon beginning at 4:30 at All Saints by-the-Sea Church (110 Park Dr.).

Further information about the event is available from Geauvreau at 250-537-1027 or Shelly Mahoney at newshell@telus.net. The group has also established a website (www.copperkettlessi.com) and Facebook page with information about the wagon wheel and other Copper Kettle Community Partnership initiatives.