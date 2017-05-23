Cougar re-emerges with donkey attack

A 10-year-old donkey named Farley is the latest victim of an elusive cougar that has killed numerous livestock on Salt Spring this year.

Caroline and Andy Hickman of Gander’s Hatch Farm lost a beloved pet Saturday night after a veterinarian determined the animal could not recover from its injuries. A tenant of the Mount Maxwell area farm had discovered the grievously wounded animal in his pen along with his companion Maggie the mule, who was unharmed.

Farley and Maggie made headlines once before under happier circumstances, when they staged a great escape from the Salt Spring Fall Fair in 2013 and were then recovered nearby after 16 hours of freedom. Losing him now has left Caroline Hickman depressed and upset. She also feels a cougar that will attack animals of this size won’t be intimidated by people.

“This cougar has been killing things all over the island. They’re cats — they’re the most efficient killers on the planet after humans,” she said.

Hickman has narrowed the time of the attack down to around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when there was still plenty of daylight. Judging from the bite and scratch marks the cougar left behind, it must have sprung into the pen from the top of the dammed edged of a nearby pond directly onto the donkey’s back. There were bite marks between his ears, his shoulders were raked, and there were scratches on his back legs.