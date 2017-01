Tow-truck operator Ron Dewar’s phone began to ring off the hook again over the weekend as drivers across Salt Spring contended with winter’s latest blast of snow, ice and sleet.

“I had a million phone calls but couldn’t do anything because there was nothing you can do,” he said. “It was just solid ice.”

Subzero temperatures and nearly two centimetres of wet snow was enough to send vehicles careening across roads and into ditches for much of Saturday afternoon.