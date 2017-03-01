Family bus pass wins support

Salt Spring families who rely on public transit to get around the island, or would prefer to do so, will soon get a break on fares as long as they hold some type of valid pass.

The Salt Spring Transportation Commission completed its transit fare review exercise Monday evening by voting to introduce the family pass concept. This will allow parents who have a local day or monthly pass or a B.C. Bus Pass to bring up to two children along for free, as long as there is space on board for all the passengers at the stop. Children are defined as ages 12 and under.

The fare adjustment recommendation comes after a long campaign by island parent Jenny McClean, who has pointed out to the commission on several occasions that the cost of travelling with kids is difficult for many families. There are no reduced single fares for children, unlike other systems like TransLink in the Lower Mainland.

Speaking in a delegation to the meeting Monday night, McClean said the cost also provides no incentive for choosing bus travel, as two-way fares for three people cost more than a car trip.

“It would be good for the Salt Spring Transportation Commission to have a goal of reducing overall car use,” she said.