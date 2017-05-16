Fire board aims for mutual respect

Salt Spring’s new fire board had some discord to extinguish at its first public gathering since last month’s annual general meeting.

On Monday night at the United church, current board chair Mitch Forest was pressed by fellow trustees Howard Baker and Rollie Cook to confirm his support of all board members, with some dirty laundry waved around in the process.

“The chair has the power and the mission to guide and shepherd the board, and as individuals we have the responsibility and should have the opportunity to guide the chair,” said Cook. “I think . . . the board has to function as a team and we are all on the same team. I think we are looking for team leadership.”

Cook and Baker indicated they felt Forest had been overly controlling as chair.

Referring to the Improvement District Manual that guides operation of the fire protection district, Baker said, “The chair does not have extraordinary duties except what are granted by the board or other than those that are spelled out in statute or in bylaw.”