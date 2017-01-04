Nominations open for five trustee seats

With the nomination period for new fire district trustees underway since Tuesday, fire chair Mitch Forest suggests budget familiarity, a sound grasp of management, accountability and a willingness to negotiate will figure prominently in the looming electoral race.

“It is projected that the budget will increase quite significantly in the next three years, primarily fuelled by the collective bargaining agreement and a new fire hall,” Forest said earlier this week. “It was often misconstrued that any management decisions that limited spending were ‘unfriendly and anti-firefighter.’ This has proven to be not true. Is more better, or is it best to simply maintain the high service level we have?”

Nominations for five trustees will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. Two trustees will be elected for the balance of a three-year term ending at the district’s April 2017 AGM, two others will be elected for the balance of a three-year term ending at the 2018 AGM, and a single trustee will win a seat for the balance of a three-year term that ends at the fire district’s 2019 AGM.

The election is set for the Salt Spring Public Library on Feb. 11, 2017. Advance voting will be available at the library program room on Feb. 1.

Nomination forms and further information are available at the Ganges fire hall, from www.saltspringfire.com or by contacting returning officer Thomas Moore at 250-472-0059.