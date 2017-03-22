Fire trustee nomination deadline Friday

Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District ratepayers who want to serve as fire board trustees have until Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. to submit their nomination form.

As of Driftwood press time, no nominations had been received for two available three-year positions that will begin after the SSIFPD annual general meeting on April 24.

However, trustee MaryLynn Hetherington, whose term expires in April, was expected to run for one of the two spots, as she only recently became a trustee. Hetherington and three other individuals — Chris Budd, Per Svendsen and Howard Holzapfel — were acclaimed as trustees, filling vacancies on Jan. 16. Based on names picked from a hat, Hetherington’s term was the shortest.

If an election is required, the vote would take place on Saturday, April 22, with an advance poll on Wednesday, April 12.

Details about qualifications to run as a trustee and be a nominee, as well as the nomination form, are available at saltspringfire.com or the Ganges fire hall.