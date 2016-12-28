Fire trustee nominations sought

The Salt Spring Fire Protection District plans to get back to business early in 2017 as nominations for five vacant board positions will be accepted between Jan. 3 and 13.

Nominees must be aged 18 years of age or older, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months before election day and must own land within the fire district’s jurisdiction. Potential trustees must also be nominated by two qualified electors.

Returning officer Thomas Moore issued the official call for nominations on Dec. 21. The election of fire trustees is set for the Salt Spring Island Public Library on Feb. 11, 2017. Advance voting will be available at the library program room on Feb. 1.