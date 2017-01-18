Four step up for fire board

The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District will soon get back to business thanks to four individuals who’ve stepped forward to serve as trustees.

Martin Christopher Budd, Mary Lynn Hetherington, Howard Martin Holzapfel and Per Svendsen will be elected by acclamation to fill four of the fire district’s five vacant seats, said Tony Kennedy, the presiding officer charged with managing the fire board election.

“Since we’ve only got four candidates for five positions, there will not be an election,” Kennedy said on Monday.

The nomination period for the positions concluded Friday afternoon. Candidates had until the end of Monday to reconsider their decision and withdraw their names.

Kennedy said term lengths for the new members will be determined in a random draw slated for Wednesday afternoon at the fire hall in Ganges.

The incoming board members join chair Mitch Forest and Howard Baker. The board has operated in “caretaker mode” since four trustees resigned suddenly in October.

Though one vacancy is left on the board, the district has enough members to resume its monthly business meetings.

A date for the trustees’ next meeting has yet to be confirmed, said Andrew Peat, the fire district’s corporate administrator.