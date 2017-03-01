Harbour walk group set

The Ganges Harbour Walk Steering Committee is almost past the bureaucratic hurdles and ready to jump into work on the long-delayed community initiative, with the committee’s final member approved by the Capital Regional District director Wayne McIntyre last week.

“It’s very positive that we’re moving ahead. I remain very optimistic that we will see a completed harbour walk in the not-too-distant future,” said the committee’s Salt Spring Local Trust Committee representative, Peter Grove. “However, there is a lot to be done before we get to that point.”

The harbour walk steering group has been established as a committee of the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission. Chris Acheson, a commercial fisherman and a member of the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island’s board of directors, will serve as the community representative. He joins Grove and other previously confirmed members Robin Williams, chair of the Salt Spring Transportation Commission, PARC chair Jon Suk, and Matt Steffich, who represents the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce.