Hetherington and Cook win fire board seats

Mary Lynn Hetherington and Rollie Cook will complete the board of trustees for the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District following Saturday’s election.

Hetherington topped the polls with 262 votes, while Cook was close behind with 260.

The third candidate, Michael Jaeger, earned 99 votes.

According to deputy returning officer Tony Kennedy, one ballot of the 342 cast on April 22 and in the April 12 advance poll was rejected.

Hetherington was an incumbent trustee, having served since mid-January after being acclaimed to fill one of four vacant seats. The Salt Spring fire board seat is Cook’s first political office on the island, although he was an MLA in the Peter Lougheed government in Alberta for two terms beginning in 1979.

Hetherington and Cook will join sitting trustees Howard Baker, Mitchell Forest, Howard Holzapfel, Chris Budd and Per Svendsen.