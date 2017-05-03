Highlands/Fernwood water issue under investigation

Capital Regional District Operations staff are actively searching for a water system leak or leaks in the Highlands/Fernwood Water Service Area today (May 3).

“During this emergency response some residents may experience a loss of water pressure or be without water for a period,” states a notice from the CRD. “The emergency response will continue until the issue is resolved which may take a day or more.”

The areas likely to be impacted by this emergency work are:

· South Bank Drive

· Fairway Drive

· Le Page Road

· Ensilwood Road

· Whims Road

· Maliview Drive

· Westcott Road

The CRD will provide follow-up notification when the issue is resolved.

It is also important to note that after the leak or leaks are found and repaired, you may experience intermittent brown water at your tap for short durations. Should this occur, continue to run your water until it clears.