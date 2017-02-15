Hotel to get facelift

Salt Spring’s iconic Harbour House Hotel will soon be sporting an updated exterior, with amendments to a development permit approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee.

Roberta Martell, who has continued on as the hotel’s director of sustainability since a change in ownership In November, was at the meeting to speak to the application on behalf of Larry Woodley of Edmonton-based Marlow Properties. She said they were excited to add a more contemporary west coast feel to the facade’s design.

“The new owners are just looking to bringing the grand old dame back up to what she should be, after years of deferred maintenance and neglect,” Martell said. “The vision of the integrated farm and farm-to-table was a wonderful vision, however, it was really never operationalized properly. And the subsequent financial reality was the other businesses in this ecosystem were sort of killing the goose that laid the golden egg.”

Proposed changes to the main building’s exterior include a new post and beam portico over the entry stairs, the development of a new lowered patio seating area accessed by a ramp from the front entryway, and conversion of some existing patio space to a manager’s dwelling unit. Extensive interior renovations are also underway and will replace the front section of the existing restaurant with four new commercial accommodation units.