Ice causes fender-benders

Poor driving conditions emerged as a predominant theme during the past week of wintery weather for local police who responded to multiple crashes.

A single vehicle went off the road shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Cranberry Road. The 20-year-old Salt Spring resident behind the wheel is reported to have lost control of her Subaru on an icy corner.

“The vehicle rolled, but the driver did not sustain any serious injuries,” said Cpl. Darren Lagan of the Salt Spring RCMP. “The vehicle sustained moderate body damage.”

Police were called out again on Sunday, Dec. 18 around midday after the driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control on snow-covered Alders Avenue. The 19-year-old driver was not injured, “although a set of Canada Post mailboxes did not fare so well,” said Lagan.

Three separate incidents kept police busy to start off the work week early Monday morning near the intersection of Upper Ganges and Long Harbour roads. RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Salt Spring Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the series of crashes shortly after 9 a.m.