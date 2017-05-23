Impaired drivers caught in roadside checks

Salt Spring RCMP officers were kept busy over the past week, responding to over 80 calls for service.

The detachment notes islanders will likely have seen numerous road safety checks during the recent past as they have stepped up efforts to make roadways safer. As a direct result of these check stops, two drivers received 90-day driving prohibitions over the past week and one other driver received a three-day prohibition.

Members from the local detachment have also been conducting foot patrols in community parks. Several park-goers had their liquor disposed of this week.

As the busy summer season approaches, community members can expect to see members of the detachment out in full force in an effort to keep the community safer. Efforts will be made to reduce speed in identified park areas where the posted speed limit is 30 km/h.