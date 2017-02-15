Incorporation vote not imminent

Salt Springers won’t have the opportunity to vote on whether to incorporate as an island municipality until mid-summer at the earliest, with the upcoming provincial election putting a hold on all government decisions from April through June.

“While I’m sure there are reasons for the delay, I think it’s unfortunate,” said Mark Aston, who chaired the now disbanded Salt Spring Incorporation Study Committee. “As time continues to pass the information recedes in people’s minds. I think the majority of folks on both sides of the topic want a vote and a timely resolution of the issue.”

Islanders engaged with the issues had originally hoped to see a referendum held as early as this month, after the committee made its official recommendation to the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development in November. Minister Peter Fassbender has yet to answer the recommendation either positively or negatively, but confirmed to locally elected officials this week that no referendum can take place this spring.

Islands Trust trustee George Grams had emailed the minister for an update and announced the news at the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee meeting on Thursday.