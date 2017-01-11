Input requested on ferry retirement

Public input is wanted this month into BC Ferries’ plan to introduce two new vessels in 2019 and retire the aging Howe Sound Queen and North Island Princess.

The plan is to begin fleet standardization of the corporation’s smallest vessel class by building the first two of eight new ships for the minor routes. Under the Coastal Ferry Act, commissioner approval must be granted for BC Ferries capital expenditures over $30 million.

While the North Island Princess is to be directly replaced with one of the new vessels on its Texada-Powell River route, a redeployment program will see other minor class vessels shuffled throughout the system. The Quinista, which served Buckley Bay-Denman Island before a new cable ferry system was installed last year, is planned to replace the Howe Sound Queen on the Crofton-Vesuvius run (Route 6).

Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ vice-president of strategic planning, first introduced the proposal during a biannual meeting of ferry executives with the Salt Spring Ferry Advisory Committee held in October. A full report with the rationale for the plan can now be viewed on the BC Ferry Commissioner website at www.bcferrycommission.ca/reports-press/whats-new/.

Comments on the proposal can be sent by email to info@bcferrycommission.ca or by mail to the office of the BC Ferries Commissioner.