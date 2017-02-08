Inventor gets NIHF honour

Recognition of a phenomenal invention that transformed the world of aerial firefighting and a company that continues to create and contribute on a global scale has earned Don Arney the honour of being a 2017 inductee into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The invention being celebrated is the Bambi Bucket, created by Arney in 1982. The now familiar firefighting device is an open-top cloth bag fastened beneath a helicopter with full collapsibility that delivers a solid column of water or foam efficiently, directly and accurately to extinguish fires.

Arney was completely surprised when he received news of his award from organizers of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

“It was something completely unexpected. It came right out of the blue,” he said.

The 45th annual induction ceremony will take place on May 3-4 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The black-tie event is hosted in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and other sponsoring organizations.