Isabella Point Road slips and slides

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution on Isabella Point Road until the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure can repair a high-bank cliffside after much of it slid into the ocean last Thursday.

Mainroad Contracting sent out an advisory about the washout near 310 Isabella Point Rd. at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Barricades and caution cones were installed, but drivers travelling south of the intersection with Musgrave Road are asked to be careful, and heavy vehicles are advised to stick to the far side of the road.

John Newton, a retired engineer who is the emergency pod neighbourhood leader for Meadow Drive, says the large amount of soil, trees and roots that came down has created a new promontory at the waterline while leaving a sharp drop immediately beside the asphalt road. It is similar to some of the major slides that have taken place along North Beach Road in the past few years, except that the roadbed is much higher up from the shoreline — some 15 to 18 metres (50 to 60 feet), by Newton’s estimation