Island family seeks support

Salt Spring’s Severn family is reaching out to the community to help provide opportunities for two-and-a-half-year-old Layla Luyt to grow and thrive while living with a rare genetic neurological disease.

A GoFundMe campaign has the immediate goal of paying off a wheelchair-accessible van. That’s a significant step, but just one element in the ongoing needs the Luyts will face throughout their journey.

Layla’s mother Kaiti Luyt (nee Severn) was born and raised on Salt Spring. She and her husband Aaron had moved to Ontario for his work just before their daughter was born in August 2014. They planned to be there for two years but moved back to B.C. just before Layla’s first birthday after she was sent to the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital in London, Ont. with a serious but still undiagnosed condition.

The Luyts first discovered something was wrong when Layla stopped being able to breastfeed at five months.