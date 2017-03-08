Island rallies for Darcy

The Salt Spring community has wasted no time in stepping up for Darcy Ross MacLean and his family, following news the active teenager faces intensive surgery as the result of a rare bone cancer.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign that launched last Monday brought in $13,000 in just a week, with donations exceeding the initial target and still climbing as of press time. School friends, soccer teammates, parents and teachers have all rushed to help the family focus on their most important needs as an overwhelming situation unfolds.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we’re getting on and off the island,” said Darcy’s mother Ellen Ross. “People have been offering us so much — it’s just unreal. But it’s hard to figure out what to ask for.”

Darcy, who just turned 15, is the kind of kid who usually spends his time in sporting activities, riding his bike or swimming at the lake when not playing soccer or snowboarding. But most of his first year of high school has been spent in a cast instead after doctors discovered a rare form of cancer called adamantinoma was eating a hole in his tibia.