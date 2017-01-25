Islands Trust wants public input on budget

Islands Trust Council has proposed a $7.7-million budget for the coming fiscal year and is inviting the public to comment on it.

While proposed spending is up by 5.3 per cent, or $388,000, the money will be taken from surplus funds and grant revenue rather than increasing the tax requisition. The exception is on Bowen Island, where property owners will pay $30,000 more for Trust services this year. Bowen Island Municipality’s contribution is determined by a provincially legislated formula.

“The proposed increase in expenses will enable the Islands Trust to maintain core functions, as well as fund short-term projects identified in the Trust Council’s 2014-2018 Strategic Plan,” explains a press release. “Trust Council is also proposing a one-year temporary freshwater specialist position in its 2017-2018 budget to help respond to increasing concerns about the quality and quantity of freshwater and to help Trust Council better understand and collaborate on these issues.”

Public comments are invited on the budget proposal until Feb. 10. A survey is also available at www.islandstrust.bc.ca/budget. Results will go to the Trust’s financial planning committee, which will make its budget recommendations to Trust Council. The budget will be passed at council’s quarterly meeting set for Gabriola Island on March 14-16.