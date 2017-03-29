Livestock-killing cougar still at large

Conservation officers are still attempting to capture a cougar that has been killing farm animals on Salt Spring, and are asking the public to both provide timely information and to protect vulnerable livestock.

The Salt Spring Farmers’ Institute reported Friday that more than 10 animals, mainly goats and lambs, had been killed. Sgt. Scott Norris with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said he was trying to get more information on another case that may have occurred Sunday night.

“It’s a fairly large number that has been killed. That cougar is still active,” Norris said.

“We’ve been over there twice now with hounds trying to catch it, but no luck. Some cougars are a little harder to catch than others,” he added.

Conservation officers set a live trap for the cougar on March 21. Norris said their only choice if they do catch the animal is to euthanize it, now that it’s developed a taste for livestock.